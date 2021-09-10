Atheios (ATH) Reaches Market Cap of $40,238.02

Atheios (CURRENCY:ATH) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 10th. In the last seven days, Atheios has traded down 7.8% against the US dollar. Atheios has a market capitalization of $40,238.02 and approximately $103.00 worth of Atheios was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Atheios coin can now be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,294.59 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,401.87 or 0.07348303 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000539 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $655.42 or 0.01415765 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $181.29 or 0.00391598 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.26 or 0.00125845 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $264.52 or 0.00571387 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $251.03 or 0.00542252 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $160.71 or 0.00347144 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00006767 BTC.

About Atheios

Atheios is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Atheios’ total supply is 47,394,146 coins and its circulating supply is 43,360,129 coins. Atheios’ official website is www.atheios.com . The Reddit community for Atheios is /r/Atheios and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Atheios’ official Twitter account is @atheioschain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Atheios is a PoW-based payment platform. It enables users with the ability to exchange/trade cryptocurrencies in a decentralized manner between them on a global scale with an approximative block time of 22 seconds and 12 ATH reward per block. Atheios grants users the access to its crypto wallet, with Web, Windows, Linux and Mac devices support. The ATH token is the Atheios native currency. It is a utility token and serves users as a medium for exchange value as well as to perform transactions within the platform. “

Atheios Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atheios directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Atheios should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Atheios using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

