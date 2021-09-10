ATCO Ltd. (TSE:ACO.X) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of ATCO Ltd. (TSE:ACO.X) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$46.88.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. National Bankshares increased their price target on ATCO from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ATCO in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. National Bank Financial increased their price target on ATCO from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. CSFB increased their price target on ATCO from C$46.50 to C$47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on ATCO from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

In other news, insider Sentgraf Enterprises Ltd. bought 7,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$42.98 per share, with a total value of C$318,016.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,300,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,130,287,984.79.

Shares of ATCO stock traded down C$0.30 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$41.44. 165,818 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 249,552. ATCO has a 52-week low of C$35.68 and a 52-week high of C$46.19. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$43.25 and a 200-day moving average of C$42.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.09.

ATCO Company Profile

ATCO Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides housing, logistics and transportation, agriculture, water, real estate, and energy and energy infrastructure solutions in Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company offers workforce and residential housing; modular facilities; construction and site support; workforce lodging; facility operations and maintenance; defense operations; and disaster and emergency management services.

