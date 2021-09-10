Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) Reaches New 12-Month High at $171.11

Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $171.11 and last traded at $171.09, with a volume of 4491 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $168.51.

AIZ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Assurant in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $207.00 price target for the company. William Blair began coverage on Assurant in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $152.41 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Assurant from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th.

Get Assurant alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $9.99 billion, a PE ratio of 22.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $161.43 and a 200-day moving average of $153.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.50. Assurant had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 4.74%. Equities research analysts expect that Assurant, Inc. will post 9.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.59%.

Assurant announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, May 13th that permits the company to buyback $900.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 9.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC increased its position in Assurant by 920.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Assurant by 279.1% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Assurant in the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Assurant by 1,095.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Assurant in the 2nd quarter valued at about $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.81% of the company’s stock.

About Assurant (NYSE:AIZ)

Assurant, Inc engages in the provision of risk management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Housing, Global Lifestyle and Global Preneed. The Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, multi-family housing and mortgage solutions. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device protection products, related & extended service products and related services for consumer electronics & appliances, vehicle protection services, and credit insurance.

Read More: What is the Federal Reserve?



Receive News & Ratings for Assurant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assurant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.