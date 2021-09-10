Assicurazioni Generali (BIT:G) Given a €22.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €22.00 ($25.88) price objective on Assicurazioni Generali (BIT:G) in a report issued on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. DZ Bank reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Assicurazioni Generali in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €17.00 ($20.00) price objective on Assicurazioni Generali in a research report on Friday, August 6th. UBS Group set a €16.10 ($18.94) price objective on Assicurazioni Generali in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a €16.00 ($18.82) price objective on Assicurazioni Generali in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €22.10 ($26.00) price objective on Assicurazioni Generali in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €18.44 ($21.69).

Assicurazioni Generali has a twelve month low of €13.65 ($16.06) and a twelve month high of €16.48 ($19.39).

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. provides various insurance solutions. The company operates through four segments: Life; Non-Life; Asset Management; and Holding and Other Business. It offers saving and protection insurance products for individuals and family; unit linked products with investment purposes; and motor, liability, casualty, accident, health, and commercial and industrial risks insurance products.

