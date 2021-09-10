AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $138.68 Million

Brokerages expect that AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK) will announce sales of $138.68 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for AssetMark Financial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $136.63 million and the highest is $141.00 million. AssetMark Financial reported sales of $107.14 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 29.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AssetMark Financial will report full-year sales of $528.91 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $523.78 million to $532.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $617.77 million, with estimates ranging from $589.37 million to $657.95 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for AssetMark Financial.

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. AssetMark Financial had a positive return on equity of 3.47% and a negative net margin of 0.04%.

A number of research firms have commented on AMK. Raymond James lifted their target price on AssetMark Financial from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered AssetMark Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised AssetMark Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.25.

In related news, EVP Mukesh Mehta sold 2,534 shares of AssetMark Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.04, for a total value of $68,519.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 302,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,183,466.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeremiah H. Chafkin sold 50,000 shares of AssetMark Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.55, for a total value of $1,327,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,011 shares of company stock valued at $1,652,461 in the last ninety days. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMK. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of AssetMark Financial by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 70,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after acquiring an additional 30,140 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of AssetMark Financial by 2.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 41,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $966,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of AssetMark Financial by 38.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,361,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,128,000 after acquiring an additional 651,218 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of AssetMark Financial in the first quarter valued at about $230,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of AssetMark Financial by 8.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,831,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,094,000 after acquiring an additional 231,874 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AssetMark Financial stock traded down $0.40 on Friday, reaching $25.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,327. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,255.37 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.79. AssetMark Financial has a 52 week low of $20.88 and a 52 week high of $27.20. The company has a quick ratio of 5.88, a current ratio of 5.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

AssetMark Financial

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions. It also provides end-to-end experience, spanning nearly all elements of an adviser’s engagement with client, from initial conversations to ongoing financial planning discussions, including performance reporting and billing.

