Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. William Blair cut Assembly Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $3.10 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Assembly Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.64.

Assembly Biosciences stock opened at $3.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.21 million, a P/E ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 0.34. Assembly Biosciences has a 1 year low of $3.09 and a 1 year high of $18.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.54 and a 200-day moving average of $4.07.

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.11. Assembly Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 37.80% and a negative net margin of 78.57%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Assembly Biosciences will post -2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Assembly Biosciences news, CEO John G. Mchutchison sold 12,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.60, for a total value of $43,761.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG3 Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 185.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,319 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 6,703 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. New York Life Investments Alternatives bought a new stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.08% of the company’s stock.

Assembly Biosciences Company Profile

Assembly Biosciences, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of products for infectious diseases, such as chronic hepatitis B virus and illnesses associated with a dysbiotic microbiome. It focuses in two innovative platform programs: oral therapeutics for the treatment of hepatitis B virus, and the oral synthetic live biotherapeutics candidate.

