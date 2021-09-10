Aspire Private Capital LLC Has $583,000 Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 38.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 995 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. boosted its holdings in Adobe by 38.7% during the first quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 134,059 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $63,727,000 after purchasing an additional 37,409 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,665 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Volatility Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 61.4% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Volatility Management LLC now owns 10,398 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,943,000 after acquiring an additional 3,956 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 110.9% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 289,374 shares of the software company’s stock worth $137,559,000 after acquiring an additional 152,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simmons Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 17,790 shares of the software company’s stock worth $8,457,000 after acquiring an additional 1,967 shares in the last quarter. 81.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Adobe from $675.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $575.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $595.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $523.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $575.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $615.77.

Adobe stock opened at $665.46 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $630.49 and a 200-day moving average of $543.64. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $420.78 and a one year high of $673.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $317.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.97.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.22. Adobe had a net margin of 38.79% and a return on equity of 35.94%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.45 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $582.71, for a total value of $1,602,452.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,955,252.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.00, for a total transaction of $2,196,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,455 shares in the company, valued at $20,013,795. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,363 shares of company stock worth $9,907,611. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

