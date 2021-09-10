Aspire Private Capital LLC Has $1.84 Million Stock Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Aspire Private Capital LLC lessened its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,656 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,061 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in Duke Energy during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Duke Energy during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Duke Energy by 47.2% during the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new stake in Duke Energy during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Robbins Farley LLC acquired a new stake in Duke Energy during the first quarter valued at $47,000. 62.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DUK stock opened at $104.53 on Friday. Duke Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $80.41 and a twelve month high of $108.38. The company has a market cap of $80.42 billion, a PE ratio of 27.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.03. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 12.28%. The business had revenue of $5.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.985 per share. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. This is an increase from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is presently 76.95%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on DUK shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Duke Energy from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Duke Energy from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Vertical Research lowered Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Argus upgraded Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $107.10 to $109.00 in a research note on Friday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.62.

In other Duke Energy news, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 15,465 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $1,623,825.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,678,360. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

