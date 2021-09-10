Aspire Private Capital LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) by 25.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,702 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,574 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 164.1% in the first quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 4,588.9% in the first quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 123.8% in the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF alerts:

VLUE stock opened at $103.37 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $71.21 and a 1 year high of $89.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $104.36 and a 200 day moving average of $104.13.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.