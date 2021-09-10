Aspire Private Capital LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 50,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,353 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF accounts for 1.5% of Aspire Private Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Aspire Private Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $4,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SNS Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 8,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Private Portfolio Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 4,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 18.4% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Poplar Forest Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 10,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period.

Shares of BIV opened at $90.57 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $88.21 and a 12-month high of $93.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $90.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.81.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

