Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) Now Covered by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Seaport Res Ptn restated a buy rating on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aspen Aerogels from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. HC Wainwright upgraded shares of Aspen Aerogels from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a buy rating and issued a $37.81 target price (down previously from $40.00) on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a report on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $44.54.

Shares of ASPN opened at $41.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of -45.15 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.27 and its 200-day moving average is $26.90. Aspen Aerogels has a fifty-two week low of $8.74 and a fifty-two week high of $46.79.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $31.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.35 million. Aspen Aerogels had a negative net margin of 24.17% and a negative return on equity of 30.20%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Aspen Aerogels will post -0.98 EPS for the current year.

In other Aspen Aerogels news, VP Kelley Conte sold 36,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.75, for a total transaction of $1,569,651.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 13.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Aspen Aerogels by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,439 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Aspen Aerogels in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Aspen Aerogels by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,260 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Aspen Aerogels in the 2nd quarter valued at $79,000. 86.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Aspen Aerogels

Aspen Aerogels, Inc engages in designing, developing, and manufacturing aerogel insulation used primarily in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets. Its products include Cryogel, Pyrogel, and Spaceloft. The company was founded by Hamed S. Borhanian, Patrick J. Piper, and Kang P. Lee on May 4, 2001 and is headquartered in Northborough, MA.

