ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) PT Raised to $975.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $800.00 to $975.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target points to a potential upside of 14.24% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $768.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $748.25.

Shares of ASML opened at $853.50 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $769.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $679.07. ASML has a 52 week low of $351.09 and a 52 week high of $868.88. The stock has a market cap of $358.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.05.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 36.29% and a net margin of 28.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.79 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ASML will post 16.04 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of ASML by 1,100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 36 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of ASML by 620.0% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 36 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ASML in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ASML in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in ASML in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.18% of the company’s stock.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

