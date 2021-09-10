Ashtead Group (LON:AHT) Hits New 52-Week High at $5,852.00

Ashtead Group plc (LON:AHT) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 5,852 ($76.46) and last traded at GBX 5,834.22 ($76.22), with a volume of 109772 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5,746 ($75.07).

AHT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on Ashtead Group to GBX 5,280 ($68.98) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on Ashtead Group from GBX 2,850 ($37.24) to GBX 4,850 ($63.37) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Ashtead Group from GBX 4,100 ($53.57) to GBX 6,000 ($78.39) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 5,000 ($65.33) price target on shares of Ashtead Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Ashtead Group to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 5,018 ($65.56) price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ashtead Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 5,199.67 ($67.93).

The firm has a market capitalization of £26.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 37.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 5,578.52 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 5,000.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.77, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a GBX 35 ($0.46) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.68%. This is an increase from Ashtead Group’s previous dividend of $7.15. Ashtead Group’s payout ratio is 0.26%.

In other news, insider Michael Pratt sold 13,323 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 54 ($0.71), for a total value of £7,194.42 ($9,399.56).

Ashtead Group Company Profile (LON:AHT)

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It offers range of products and services, such as general tools, air compressors and accessories, compaction and earth moving, climate control services, power and HVAC, pump solutions, remediation and restoration, flooring solutions, and lighting and grip.

