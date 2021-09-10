Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) Shares Sold by Newport Trust Co

Newport Trust Co cut its position in Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 724,169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,340 shares during the quarter. Newport Trust Co owned 1.19% of Ashland Global worth $63,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Ashland Global in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Ashland Global by 232.9% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Ashland Global by 7,390.0% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 749 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in Ashland Global during the 1st quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Pitcairn Co. acquired a new position in Ashland Global during the 1st quarter worth $208,000. 93.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ashland Global stock opened at $93.75 on Friday. Ashland Global Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.95 and a fifty-two week high of $95.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.05. The company has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.00 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.50.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $637.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $635.39 million. Ashland Global had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 7.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Ashland Global Holdings Inc. will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Ashland Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.86%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Ashland Global to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet raised Ashland Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Ashland Global from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Ashland Global from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Ashland Global in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $118.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ashland Global currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.50.

Ashland Global Company Profile

Ashland Global Holdings, Inc is a global specialty chemicals company. The company engages in the manufacture and distribution of adhesives, architectural coatings, automotive, construction, energy, food and beverage, personal care, and pharmaceutical. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Specialties; Industrial Specialties; and Other.

