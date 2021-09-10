Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.270-$-0.260 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.280. The company issued revenue guidance of $93 million-$94 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $86.72 million.Asana also updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research raised their target price on Asana from $48.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Asana from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Asana from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Asana from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Asana from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $64.00.

Shares of NYSE ASAN traded up $2.68 on Friday, hitting $100.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,753,131. Asana has a 12-month low of $20.57 and a 12-month high of $98.29. The company has a market capitalization of $16.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $74.81 and a 200-day moving average of $49.94.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $89.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.26 million. Asana’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Asana will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 15,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $858,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 144,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,972,745. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 17,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.71, for a total transaction of $1,340,890.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 1,280,000 shares of company stock worth $73,625,600 and have sold 136,632 shares worth $9,280,818. Company insiders own 54.43% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Asana stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) by 621.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,018,489 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 877,373 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.62% of Asana worth $63,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 33.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

