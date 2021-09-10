Arrow Reverse Cap 500 ETF (BATS:YPS) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Arrow Reverse Cap 500 ETF (BATS:YPS)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $23.60. Arrow Reverse Cap 500 ETF shares last traded at $23.50, with a volume of 711 shares.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.27.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Arrow Reverse Cap 500 ETF stock. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Arrow Reverse Cap 500 ETF (BATS:YPS) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 25,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $587,000.

