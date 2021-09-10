ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) Shares Sold by Fermata Advisors LLC

Fermata Advisors LLC decreased its position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 51.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,836 shares during the quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 17.3% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 5,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 3,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Welch Group LLC increased its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 5.9% during the second quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 2,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period.

Shares of ARK Innovation ETF stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $121.65. 132,313 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,854,033. ARK Innovation ETF has a 1 year low of $83.90 and a 1 year high of $159.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $121.55 and its 200 day moving average is $119.88.

