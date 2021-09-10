Arizona State Retirement System Sells 5,146 Shares of EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC)

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,265 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 5,146 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in EnLink Midstream were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in EnLink Midstream by 6.2% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 35,180,484 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $150,924,000 after purchasing an additional 2,043,815 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in EnLink Midstream by 18.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,870,698 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $38,053,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353,996 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in EnLink Midstream by 3.0% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,972,756 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $12,753,000 after purchasing an additional 86,883 shares during the period. Eagle Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in EnLink Midstream by 500.6% during the second quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,561,278 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $16,367,000 after purchasing an additional 2,134,828 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in EnLink Midstream by 40.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,169,658 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $9,310,000 after purchasing an additional 628,792 shares during the period. 37.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Egypt Holdings Lp Wsip purchased 8,539 shares of EnLink Midstream stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.78 per share, for a total transaction of $49,355.42. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders acquired a total of 12,451 shares of company stock worth $66,955 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ENLC opened at $5.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of -16.74 and a beta of 3.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.19. EnLink Midstream, LLC has a fifty-two week low of $2.13 and a fifty-two week high of $6.74.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. EnLink Midstream had a negative return on equity of 0.18% and a negative net margin of 3.72%. On average, equities analysts expect that EnLink Midstream, LLC will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a $0.0938 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.40%. EnLink Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 152.00%.

ENLC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded EnLink Midstream from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $6.25 to $7.50 in a report on Monday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on EnLink Midstream from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered EnLink Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on EnLink Midstream from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, US Capital Advisors upgraded EnLink Midstream from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EnLink Midstream currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.47.

EnLink Midstream Profile

EnLink Midstream LLC engages in transmission, processing and marketing of natural gas and crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Permian, North Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Corporate. The Permian segment includes natural gas gathering, processing, and transmission activities and crude oil operations in the Midland and Delaware Basins in West Texas and Eastern New Mexico and crude operations in South Texas.

