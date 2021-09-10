Arizona State Retirement System Sells 4,050 Shares of Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN)

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) by 8.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 46,533 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,050 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Infinera were worth $475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in INFN. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Infinera during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Infinera in the first quarter worth approximately $152,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Infinera by 22.7% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,588 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 3,438 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Infinera during the 1st quarter worth $198,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Infinera by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,474 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530 shares during the last quarter. 92.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INFN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Infinera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Infinera from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Infinera in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

In other news, SVP Nicholas Walden sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.66, for a total value of $25,980.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $212,144.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Christine Bucklin sold 23,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.96, for a total transaction of $229,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,392 shares in the company, valued at $203,104.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 26,447 shares of company stock worth $258,855. 2.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

INFN opened at $8.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.12 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.27 and its 200 day moving average is $9.54. Infinera Co. has a fifty-two week low of $5.78 and a fifty-two week high of $11.51.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $338.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.17 million. Infinera had a negative net margin of 9.52% and a negative return on equity of 6.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Infinera Co. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Infinera Profile

Infinera Corp. engages in the provision of networking solutions, which consists of networking equipment, software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Other Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific and Japan. Its products include control and automation, network routers, packet optical, and compact modular.

