Arizona State Retirement System Sells 2,884 Shares of ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT)

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its stake in ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,428 shares of the security and automation business’s stock after selling 2,884 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in ADT were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in ADT in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in ADT in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in ADT in the 1st quarter worth $85,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in ADT by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 12,500 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in ADT in the 1st quarter worth $112,000. 90.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ADT stock opened at $8.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.80, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 2.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. ADT Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.48 and a twelve month high of $11.77.

ADT (NYSE:ADT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The security and automation business reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. ADT had a negative net margin of 7.64% and a negative return on equity of 8.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that ADT Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. ADT’s payout ratio is -38.89%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ADT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ADT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet lowered ADT from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on ADT in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.42.

ADT, Inc engages in the provision of security, automation, and smart home solutions. Its products include security panels, security cameras, ADT mobile application, and identity theft protection. The firm also offers home security systems, fire and life safety, smart home automation, security for renters, and multifamily solutions and services.

