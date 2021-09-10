Arizona State Retirement System Increases Holdings in Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH)

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) by 14.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,948 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,832 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Community Health Systems were worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CYH. Diameter Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in Community Health Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,788,000. Eversept Partners LP boosted its position in Community Health Systems by 18,688.2% during the 1st quarter. Eversept Partners LP now owns 2,405,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,527,000 after acquiring an additional 2,393,029 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Community Health Systems by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,591,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,832,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680,538 shares in the last quarter. Caption Management LLC boosted its position in Community Health Systems by 3,374.9% during the 1st quarter. Caption Management LLC now owns 1,126,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Community Health Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $12,437,000.

Several analysts have weighed in on CYH shares. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Community Health Systems in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Community Health Systems in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Truist cut their price objective on Community Health Systems from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Community Health Systems from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist Securities dropped their price target on Community Health Systems from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.38.

Shares of CYH opened at $11.82 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.01. Community Health Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.74 and a 52 week high of $17.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.88.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. Community Health Systems had a negative return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 2.98%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Community Health Systems, Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Community Health Systems Profile

Community Health Systems, Inc engages in the management and operations of hospitals. It operates general acute care hospitals and related healthcare entities that provide inpatient and outpatient healthcare services. The company was founded in March 1985 and is headquartered in Franklin, TN.

