Arizona State Retirement System Has $503,000 Stock Position in GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS)

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its stake in GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,442 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,998 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in GMS were worth $503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coliseum Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in GMS by 14.7% during the first quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC now owns 4,548,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,920,000 after buying an additional 581,851 shares in the last quarter. Scopia Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in GMS during the first quarter worth $23,750,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in GMS by 6.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,951,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,213,000 after buying an additional 431,408 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in GMS by 27.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,568,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,715,000 after buying an additional 338,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in GMS by 25.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 859,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,875,000 after buying an additional 173,835 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.35% of the company’s stock.

GMS stock opened at $48.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 2.09. GMS Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.41 and a 1 year high of $53.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.45 and a 200-day moving average of $44.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

GMS (NYSE:GMS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.41. GMS had a return on equity of 23.44% and a net margin of 3.94%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $973.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. GMS’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that GMS Inc. will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other GMS news, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $50.38 per share, for a total transaction of $2,015,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John C. Turner, Jr. sold 3,285 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.78, for a total value of $163,527.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 279,761 shares of company stock worth $13,379,692 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of GMS from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on GMS from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on GMS from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised GMS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised GMS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.29.

About GMS

GMS, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of wallboard and suspended ceilings systems and complementary interior construction products. It operates through the following segments: Geographic Divisions, Other, and Corporate. The firm offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

