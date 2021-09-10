Arizona State Retirement System Has $499,000 Holdings in Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF)

Arizona State Retirement System cut its stake in shares of Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,098 shares of the company’s stock after selling 716 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Acushnet were worth $499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Acushnet in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Acushnet in the second quarter valued at about $63,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Acushnet by 25.6% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Acushnet by 134.5% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,838 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Acushnet in the first quarter valued at about $169,000. 48.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Acushnet alerts:

GOLF opened at $50.61 on Friday. Acushnet Holdings Corp. has a 52-week low of $32.42 and a 52-week high of $56.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.92.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.32. Acushnet had a return on equity of 24.27% and a net margin of 11.89%. The business had revenue of $624.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $530.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. Acushnet’s revenue was up 108.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Acushnet Holdings Corp. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Acushnet’s payout ratio is presently 38.15%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GOLF. Roth Capital boosted their target price on Acushnet from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Acushnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Acushnet from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist upped their price objective on Acushnet from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Acushnet from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Acushnet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.29.

Acushnet Company Profile

Acushnet Holdings Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and distribution of golf products. It operates through the following segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, FootJoy Golf Wear, and Other. The Titleist Golf Balls segment involves in the design and manufacture of golf balls.

Read More: How Buying a Call Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF).

Receive News & Ratings for Acushnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acushnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.