Arizona State Retirement System Decreases Stake in CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI)

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 267 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in CSW Industrials were worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of CSW Industrials by 421.5% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of CSW Industrials by 967.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,516 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 1,374 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CSW Industrials in the 1st quarter worth about $222,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of CSW Industrials in the 1st quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CSW Industrials in the 1st quarter worth about $232,000. Institutional investors own 72.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.87, for a total value of $227,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 80,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,198,532.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSWI stock opened at $131.45 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $123.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.09. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.07 and a twelve month high of $143.78. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.53 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.30. CSW Industrials had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 16.03%. The firm had revenue of $161.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.99 million. As a group, research analysts predict that CSW Industrials, Inc. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 29th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 28th. CSW Industrials’s payout ratio is 17.80%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CSWI shares. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of CSW Industrials from $150.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CSW Industrials from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $147.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

CSW Industrials Company Profile

CSW Industrials, Inc provides performance solutions to customers. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Products and Specialty Chemicals. The Industrial products segment manufactures specialty mechanical products; fire and smoke protection products; architecturally-specified building products; and storage, filtration and application equipment.

