Argent Trust Co Raises Position in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Argent Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC raised its stake in AptarGroup by 102.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in AptarGroup in the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AptarGroup in the 2nd quarter worth $77,000. HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in AptarGroup by 188.7% in the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in AptarGroup by 50.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ATR opened at $128.63 on Friday. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.34 and a 52 week high of $158.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a PE ratio of 33.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $134.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.99.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.06). AptarGroup had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 14.12%. Sell-side analysts expect that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 4th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 3rd. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.76%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. William Blair lowered AptarGroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered AptarGroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AptarGroup in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.17.

AptarGroup Profile

AptarGroup, Inc develops manufactures and sales of consumer product dispensing systems. It operates through the following business segments: Beauty & Home, Pharma and Food & Beverage. The Beauty & Home segment primarily sells pumps, aerosol valves and accessories to the personal care and household markets and pumps and decorative components to the fragrance/cosmetic market.

