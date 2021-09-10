Argent Trust Co Invests $253,000 in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Argent Trust Co purchased a new position in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Vertiv by 1.0% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 84,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,687,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Vertiv by 172.2% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems grew its position in shares of Vertiv by 7.9% during the first quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 12,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its position in shares of Vertiv by 1.6% during the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 71,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Vertiv during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

VRT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Vertiv from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vertiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, July 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.88.

Shares of NYSE VRT opened at $25.07 on Friday. Vertiv Holdings Co has a twelve month low of $16.29 and a twelve month high of $28.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. The company has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.45, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.44.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Vertiv had a return on equity of 71.45% and a net margin of 2.08%. As a group, research analysts predict that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

About Vertiv

Vertiv Holdings Co engages in the design, manufacturing, and service of critical digital infrastructure technology that powers, cools, deploys, secures and maintains electronics that process, store and transmit data. It also offers power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure.

