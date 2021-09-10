Argent Trust Co Invests $125,000 in Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR)

Argent Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,017 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SABR. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Sabre during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in Sabre during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Sabre during the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Sabre during the second quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in Sabre during the second quarter worth approximately $96,000.

Separately, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Sabre from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

In related news, CEO Sean E. Menke sold 20,000 shares of Sabre stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.02, for a total transaction of $280,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,094,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,341,665.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP David J. Shirk sold 48,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $674,338.00. Company insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SABR opened at $11.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 2.23. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.31. Sabre Co. has a fifty-two week low of $5.50 and a fifty-two week high of $16.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.71.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.07. Sabre had a negative net margin of 83.81% and a negative return on equity of 442.63%. The business had revenue of $419.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $396.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.30) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 405.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sabre Co. will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Sabre Company Profile

Sabre Corp. is a technology solutions provider to the global travel and tourism industry. It provides data-driven business intelligence, mobile, distribution and software-as-a-service solutions. The company operates through the following segments: Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment provides global travel solutions for travel suppliers and travel buyers through a business-to-business travel marketplace.

