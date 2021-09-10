Arcilia Acosta Acquires 15,000 Shares of Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) Stock

Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) Director Arcilia Acosta purchased 15,000 shares of Veritex stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.85 per share, for a total transaction of $537,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of Veritex stock opened at $35.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.70 and a beta of 1.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Veritex Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.52 and a fifty-two week high of $37.99.
Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $79.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.55 million. Veritex had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 30.32%. On average, analysts expect that Veritex Holdings, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veritex during the second quarter worth $34,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of Veritex during the second quarter worth $64,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Veritex during the second quarter worth $95,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Veritex by 29.5% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Veritex by 58.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.57% of the company’s stock.
VBTX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Veritex from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Veritex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th.
Veritex Company Profile
Veritex Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses and professionals. It offers personal and business banking products; mortgages; and treasury services. The company was founded by Charles Malcolm Holland III in June 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.
Recommended Story: What is dividend yield?
Receive News & Ratings for Veritex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veritex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.