Arcilia Acosta Acquires 15,000 Shares of Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) Stock

Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) Director Arcilia Acosta purchased 15,000 shares of Veritex stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.85 per share, for a total transaction of $537,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of Veritex stock opened at $35.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.70 and a beta of 1.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Veritex Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.52 and a fifty-two week high of $37.99.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $79.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.55 million. Veritex had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 30.32%. On average, analysts expect that Veritex Holdings, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 4th. This is a positive change from Veritex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Veritex’s payout ratio is 51.28%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veritex during the second quarter worth $34,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of Veritex during the second quarter worth $64,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Veritex during the second quarter worth $95,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Veritex by 29.5% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Veritex by 58.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.57% of the company’s stock.

VBTX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Veritex from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Veritex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

Veritex Company Profile

Veritex Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses and professionals. It offers personal and business banking products; mortgages; and treasury services. The company was founded by Charles Malcolm Holland III in June 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

