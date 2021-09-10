ARC Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AETUF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of ARC Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AETUF) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.50.

AETUF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of ARC Resources from C$15.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of ARC Resources from C$15.00 to C$13.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 19th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of ARC Resources from C$12.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of ARC Resources from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of ARC Resources from C$14.75 to C$17.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th.

Shares of ARC Resources stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $7.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,263. ARC Resources has a one year low of $4.10 and a one year high of $9.10. The company has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38.

ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The energy company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter. ARC Resources had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 2.49%.

About ARC Resources

ARC Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. Its projects include Montney operations in northeast British Columbia, and the Pembina Cardium in Alberta. The company was founded by John Patrick Dielwart and Mac H. van Wielingen in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

