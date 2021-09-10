April J. Tice Sells 925 Shares of Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) Stock

Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) CAO April J. Tice sold 925 shares of Rayonier stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total transaction of $34,918.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $477,650.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of Rayonier stock opened at $36.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of 66.84 and a beta of 0.95. Rayonier Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.05 and a 52-week high of $38.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.83.

Get Rayonier alerts:

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.12. Rayonier had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 3.16%. The firm had revenue of $291.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio is presently 432.00%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Rayonier in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Rayonier by 258.0% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Rayonier by 119.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Rayonier by 103.2% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Rayonier by 21.4% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.68% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rayonier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 13th.

Rayonier Company Profile

Rayonier, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investment in timberlands. It operates through the following business segments: Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber, New Zealand Timber, Real Estate, Timber Funds and Trading. The Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber and New Zealand Timber segments reflect all activities related to the harvesting of timber and other value-added activities, such as recreational licenses, within each respective geography.

Featured Article: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Rayonier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rayonier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.