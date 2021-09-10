Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APRE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APRE) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.00.

APRE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Aprea Therapeutics from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Aprea Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Aprea Therapeutics from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Aprea Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aprea Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Get Aprea Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of APRE stock traded up $0.20 on Thursday, hitting $4.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 497,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,026,258. Aprea Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.17 and a fifty-two week high of $31.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.98.

Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.01). As a group, equities analysts predict that Aprea Therapeutics will post -1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Aprea Therapeutics by 2.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,019,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,975,000 after purchasing an additional 21,649 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Aprea Therapeutics by 2,725.9% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 655,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,345,000 after acquiring an additional 632,678 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Aprea Therapeutics by 575.2% during the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 353,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,727,000 after acquiring an additional 301,511 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aprea Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $1,551,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Aprea Therapeutics by 9.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 161,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,000 after acquiring an additional 13,457 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.73% of the company’s stock.

About Aprea Therapeutics

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapeutics that reactivate mutant p53 tumor suppressor protein. The company's lead product candidate is APR-246 (Eprenetapopt), a small molecule p53 reactivator that is in late-stage clinical development for the treatment of hematologic malignancies, including myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS) and acute myeloid leukemia, as well as for relapsed/refractory TP53 mutant chronic lymphoid leukemia; and gastric, bladder, and non-small cell lung cancers.

Recommended Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Aprea Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aprea Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.