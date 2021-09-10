Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Purchased by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 13.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 169,687 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,814 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $24,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 64.8% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 190,142 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $25,403,000 after purchasing an additional 74,778 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in Applied Materials by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 47,214 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $6,308,000 after acquiring an additional 5,468 shares during the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its stake in Applied Materials by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 273,338 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $36,518,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in Applied Materials in the 2nd quarter worth $1,020,000. Finally, Harbor Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Applied Materials in the 1st quarter worth $1,020,000. 75.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMAT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho raised their target price on Applied Materials from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on Applied Materials from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.59.

AMAT stock opened at $135.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.15 and a 12-month high of $146.00. The stock has a market cap of $121.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.48, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50-day moving average is $135.17 and its 200 day moving average is $131.46.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.92 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 49.27% and a net margin of 24.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.02%.

In other news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.59, for a total transaction of $672,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Teri A. Little sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.03, for a total value of $1,863,405.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 218,412 shares of company stock worth $30,478,770. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

