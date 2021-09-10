AO World (OTCMKTS:AOWDF) Trading Down 23.6%

Shares of AO World plc (OTCMKTS:AOWDF) traded down 23.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $3.27 and last traded at $3.27. 82,728 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,111% from the average session volume of 6,833 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.28.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AO World from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.27.

AO World plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online retailer of domestic appliances and consumer electronics in the United Kingdom, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company retails fridge freezers, cookers and washing machines, and audiovisual equipment, as well as computing, mobile, and gaming products.

