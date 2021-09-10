Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $25.500-$ for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $25.650. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

ANTM traded down $15.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $356.15. 24,854 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,160,148. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Anthem has a one year low of $244.10 and a one year high of $406.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $381.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $372.82.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $7.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.34 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $33.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.22 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $9.20 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Anthem will post 25.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is 20.11%.

A number of research analysts have commented on ANTM shares. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Anthem in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set a buy rating and a $430.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Anthem from $450.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Cowen started coverage on shares of Anthem in a report on Thursday. They set an outperform rating and a $465.00 price objective for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Anthem in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Anthem from $459.00 to $468.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Anthem has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $419.76.

In other Anthem news, Director Ryan M. Schneider bought 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $384.36 per share, with a total value of $499,668.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,811,873.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Anthem stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 7.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,568,625 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 113,659 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.64% of Anthem worth $598,899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 86.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

