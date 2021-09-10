Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) Reaches New 1-Year High at $16.49

Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $16.49 and last traded at $16.46, with a volume of 16130 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.94.

AR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Securities upgraded shares of Antero Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $18.50 in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Raymond James raised shares of Antero Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Antero Resources in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $4.25 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Antero Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Antero Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.89.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.81 and its 200 day moving average is $12.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.55 and a beta of 4.75.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $489.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Antero Resources had a positive return on equity of 3.58% and a negative net margin of 29.70%. Analysts anticipate that Antero Resources Co. will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 265,013 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.84, for a total transaction of $3,667,779.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 329,421 shares in the company, valued at $4,559,186.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.05, for a total transaction of $1,305,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Antero Resources by 0.5% during the second quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC now owns 257,149 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $3,865,000 after buying an additional 1,307 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 2.8% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 61,200 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 9.2% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 22,440 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 0.6% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 371,211 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,786,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Antero Resources in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. 73.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Antero Resources (NYSE:AR)

Antero Resources Corp. is an independent oil and natural gas company. It engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, NGLs, and oil. The firm focuses on marketing and utilization of excess firm transportation capacity, and equity method investment in Antero Midstream Corporation.

