Andrew D. Baglino Sells 896 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Stock

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 896 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $752.90, for a total value of $674,598.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Andrew D. Baglino also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Tesla alerts:

On Friday, August 27th, Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of Tesla stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $705.41, for a total value of $1,058,115.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $754.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $747.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 393.16, a P/E/G ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $351.30 and a 52 week high of $900.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $691.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $667.83.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.39 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 5.21%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Tesla by 1.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 144,183 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $96,304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394 shares during the period. NZS Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla during the second quarter valued at about $9,359,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its position in Tesla by 50.7% during the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 14,391 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $9,612,000 after acquiring an additional 4,841 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its position in Tesla by 216.4% during the first quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 2,174 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Tesla by 61.3% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 29,728 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $19,857,000 after acquiring an additional 11,299 shares during the period. 39.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TSLA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Tesla from $180.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Tesla from $590.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. UBS Group raised their target price on Tesla from $660.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. DZ Bank raised Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $875.00 target price (up previously from $860.00) on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tesla currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $602.16.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

Read More: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.