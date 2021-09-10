Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Anaplan, Inc. develops and publishes a cloud platform for business applications. The Company offers a platform which allow business users to build and maintain strategic, operational and business planning and performance management. Anaplan, Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

Get Anaplan alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on PLAN. Mizuho increased their price objective on Anaplan from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Anaplan from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Anaplan from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Anaplan from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Anaplan in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Anaplan currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $79.17.

Shares of PLAN stock opened at $66.07 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.66 billion, a PE ratio of -56.47 and a beta of 1.99. Anaplan has a fifty-two week low of $46.00 and a fifty-two week high of $86.17.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $144.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.80 million. Anaplan had a negative return on equity of 56.24% and a negative net margin of 35.01%. The company’s revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Anaplan will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Ana G. Pinczuk sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $66,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,280,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 73,541 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total value of $5,149,340.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,337,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,681,228.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 403,195 shares of company stock worth $25,953,133. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Anaplan by 3.1% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in Anaplan by 1.7% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 14,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Anaplan by 0.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 104,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,122,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in Anaplan by 3.6% during the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 11,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Anaplan by 100.0% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Anaplan

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based connected planning platform that connects organizations and people for decision making. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Read More: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Anaplan (PLAN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Anaplan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anaplan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.