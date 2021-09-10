Analyzing Nexien BioPharma (OTCMKTS:NXEN) & Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE)

Nexien BioPharma (OTCMKTS:NXEN) and Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Get Nexien BioPharma alerts:

Nexien BioPharma has a beta of 0.72, indicating that its stock price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cue Biopharma has a beta of 1.79, indicating that its stock price is 79% more volatile than the S&P 500.

58.9% of Cue Biopharma shares are held by institutional investors. 30.6% of Nexien BioPharma shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.6% of Cue Biopharma shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Nexien BioPharma and Cue Biopharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nexien BioPharma N/A N/A -7,327.52% Cue Biopharma -802.72% -56.84% -45.68%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Nexien BioPharma and Cue Biopharma, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nexien BioPharma 0 0 0 0 N/A Cue Biopharma 0 0 2 0 3.00

Cue Biopharma has a consensus target price of $29.00, indicating a potential upside of 155.51%. Given Cue Biopharma’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Cue Biopharma is more favorable than Nexien BioPharma.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Nexien BioPharma and Cue Biopharma’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nexien BioPharma N/A N/A -$2.67 million N/A N/A Cue Biopharma $3.15 million 113.53 -$44.78 million ($1.56) -7.28

Nexien BioPharma has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Cue Biopharma.

Summary

Cue Biopharma beats Nexien BioPharma on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nexien BioPharma

Nexien BioPharma, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of Food and Drug Administration-compliant cannabinoid pharmaceuticals, drug delivery systems, and related technologies for diseases, disorders and medical conditions. It also invests in companies with technologies or medications focused on cannabinoid-based research. The company was founded in 1952 and is headquartered in Glendale, CO.

About Cue Biopharma

Cue Biopharma, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of a novel and proprietary class of biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat a broad range of cancers and autoimmune disorders. Its pipeline includes Immuno-oncology, CUE-100 framework, CUE-200 framework, and autoimmune disease. The company was founded by Ronald D. Seidel III, Steven Almo, and, Rodolfo Chaparro on December 31, 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Receive News & Ratings for Nexien BioPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexien BioPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.