Analyzing indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI) and Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR)

indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI) and Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

Get indie Semiconductor alerts:

This table compares indie Semiconductor and Amkor Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets indie Semiconductor N/A -2,148.34% -5.29% Amkor Technology 8.51% 19.31% 8.94%

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for indie Semiconductor and Amkor Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score indie Semiconductor 0 0 3 0 3.00 Amkor Technology 0 1 1 0 2.50

indie Semiconductor currently has a consensus price target of $16.67, indicating a potential upside of 51.93%. Amkor Technology has a consensus price target of $15.67, indicating a potential downside of 43.95%. Given indie Semiconductor’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe indie Semiconductor is more favorable than Amkor Technology.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares indie Semiconductor and Amkor Technology’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio indie Semiconductor N/A N/A -$73.29 million ($0.15) -73.13 Amkor Technology $5.05 billion 1.35 $338.14 million $1.40 19.96

Amkor Technology has higher revenue and earnings than indie Semiconductor. indie Semiconductor is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Amkor Technology, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

13.8% of indie Semiconductor shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.0% of Amkor Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.2% of indie Semiconductor shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 58.9% of Amkor Technology shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

indie Semiconductor has a beta of 0.18, meaning that its share price is 82% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Amkor Technology has a beta of 1.62, meaning that its share price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Amkor Technology beats indie Semiconductor on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

indie Semiconductor Company Profile

indie Semiconductor, a fabless semiconductor company, designs and manufactures custom mixed-signal microcontrollers for automotive, medical, industrial, and consumer applications. The company offers custom solutions, standard products, and building blocks. It also integrates analog sub-systems, such as RF transceivers, power management circuitry, and sensor interfaces. The company's microcontroller-based chips integrate functions for sensing, processing, controlling, and communicating. indie Semiconductor was formerly known as AyDeeKay LLC and changed its name to indie Semiconductor in December 2014. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Aliso Viejo, California.

Amkor Technology Company Profile

Amkor Technology, Inc. provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services. Its services include design, package characterization, test and wafer bumping services. The firm’s operations include production facilities, product development centers, and sales and support offices. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

Receive News & Ratings for indie Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for indie Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.