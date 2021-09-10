Analyzing Beyond Commerce (OTCMKTS:BYOC) and Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD)

Beyond Commerce (OTCMKTS:BYOC) and Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Beyond Commerce and Innodata’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Beyond Commerce -345.90% N/A -158.39% Innodata 2.68% 5.77% 2.95%

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Beyond Commerce and Innodata, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Beyond Commerce 0 0 0 0 N/A Innodata 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk and Volatility

Beyond Commerce has a beta of 5.22, meaning that its share price is 422% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Innodata has a beta of 2.1, meaning that its share price is 110% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Beyond Commerce and Innodata’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Beyond Commerce $4.19 million 1.71 -$10.42 million N/A N/A Innodata $58.24 million 3.70 $620,000.00 N/A N/A

Innodata has higher revenue and earnings than Beyond Commerce.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

16.0% of Innodata shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.5% of Beyond Commerce shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.2% of Innodata shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Innodata beats Beyond Commerce on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Beyond Commerce Company Profile

Beyond Commerce, Inc. operates as a provider of internet marketing analytics, technologies and services. Its focus is to develop, acquire, and deploy disruptive strategic software technology and market-changing business models through organic growth and acquisitions. The firm portfolio of companies includes: Service 800 and PathUX. The company was founded on January 12, 2006 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

Innodata Company Profile

Innodata, Inc. is a global services and technology company, which combines human expertise with deep learning technologies to power information products and enterprise artificial intelligence and digital transformation. Its services include data acquisition, transformation, and enrichment at scale; digital operations management and analytics and content applications. It operates through the following segments: Digital Data Solutions (DDS), Agility and Synodex. The DDS segment combines deep neural networks and human expertise in multiple domains to make unstructured information useable. It also develops digital products for business information companies and digital systems which replace legacy systems and processes. The Agility segment provides tools and related professional services that enable public relations and communications professionals to discover influencers, amplify messages, monitor coverage, and measure the impact of campaigns. The Synodex segment enables clients in the insurance and healthcare sectors to transform medical records into useable digital data and to apply technologies to the digital data to augment decision support. The company was founded by Todd H. Solo

