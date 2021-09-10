Analysts Set Membership Collective Group Inc (NYSE:MCG) Price Target at $15.50

Shares of Membership Collective Group Inc (NYSE:MCG) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.50.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MCG. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Membership Collective Group in a report on Monday, August 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Membership Collective Group in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Membership Collective Group in a report on Monday, August 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Membership Collective Group in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Membership Collective Group in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company.

Get Membership Collective Group alerts:

Shares of Membership Collective Group stock traded up $0.81 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 147,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 359,031. Membership Collective Group has a 52-week low of $9.56 and a 52-week high of $14.26.

Membership Collective Group (NYSE:MCG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.28). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Membership Collective Group will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

Membership Collective Group Company Profile

The Membership Collective Group provides global membership platform of physical and digital spaces which connects a vibrant, diverse and global group of members. The members use the MCG platform to work, socialize, connect, create and flourish all over the world. The Membership Collective Group is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Story: Dual Listing

Receive News & Ratings for Membership Collective Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Membership Collective Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.