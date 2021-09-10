Analysts Set Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) Price Target at $49.33

Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $50.25.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on HTLF shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heartland Financial USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Heartland Financial USA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of HTLF stock opened at $46.46 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. Heartland Financial USA has a twelve month low of $28.37 and a twelve month high of $54.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 1.33.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.13. Heartland Financial USA had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 28.82%. On average, analysts forecast that Heartland Financial USA will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. This is a boost from Heartland Financial USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Heartland Financial USA’s payout ratio is 27.10%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Heartland Financial USA by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 123,546 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,269,000 after buying an additional 9,193 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA in the first quarter worth approximately $124,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 23.4% in the first quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 33,751 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,696,000 after purchasing an additional 6,406 shares during the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA in the first quarter worth approximately $352,000. Finally, EPIQ Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 123.6% in the first quarter. EPIQ Capital Group LLC now owns 11,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 6,412 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.42% of the company’s stock.

Heartland Financial USA Company Profile

Heartland Financial USA, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm provides commercial banking services. It also engages in the business of community banking. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Dubuque, IA.

