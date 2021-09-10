Analysts Offer Predictions for Celcuity Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:CELC)

Celcuity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Celcuity in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, September 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Raycroft forecasts that the company will earn ($0.34) per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Celcuity’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.70) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.09) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.78) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($4.29) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($4.03) EPS.

Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.73).

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Cowen began coverage on shares of Celcuity in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Celcuity in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Celcuity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.80.

Shares of CELC opened at $21.77 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.05. Celcuity has a fifty-two week low of $5.10 and a fifty-two week high of $33.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 27.51 and a current ratio of 27.51. The firm has a market cap of $324.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.77 and a beta of 1.48.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commodore Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Celcuity in the second quarter valued at $20,903,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Celcuity by 538.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 378,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,079,000 after buying an additional 319,034 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Celcuity in the first quarter worth $3,959,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Celcuity in the second quarter worth $6,130,000. Finally, Granite Point Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Celcuity in the first quarter worth $2,940,000. 42.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Celcuity Company Profile

Celcuity, Inc is cellular analysis company. The company discovers new cancer sub-types and commercializing diagnostic tests designed to improve the clinical outcomes of cancer patients treated with targeted therapies. Its proprietary CELx diagnostic platform is the commercially ready technology that uses a patient’s living tumor cells to identify the specific abnormal cellular process driving a patient’s cancer and the targeted therapy that treats it.

