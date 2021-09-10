Analysts Expect Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $667.78 Million

Brokerages expect Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) to post $667.78 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Stericycle’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $649.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $675.20 million. Stericycle posted sales of $636.40 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stericycle will report full year sales of $2.69 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.66 billion to $2.70 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.76 billion to $2.82 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Stericycle.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.02). Stericycle had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 9.99%. The business had revenue of $672.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $668.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis.

SRCL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barrington Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Stericycle in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. TheStreet lowered Stericycle from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.00.

In other Stericycle news, EVP Stephen Cory White sold 1,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.72, for a total transaction of $98,300.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,414 shares in the company, valued at $170,718.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRCL. Impax Asset Management Group plc acquired a new position in Stericycle in the second quarter valued at $87,036,000. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD increased its stake in Stericycle by 65.0% during the first quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 1,426,553 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $108,817,000 after acquiring an additional 562,107 shares during the last quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Stericycle by 20.0% in the first quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 3,000,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $202,530,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Stericycle by 26.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,741,542 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $117,571,000 after buying an additional 362,393 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Stericycle by 3.7% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,600,143 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $580,596,000 after buying an additional 308,889 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SRCL traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $70.86. 2,524 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 376,427. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 295.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.40. Stericycle has a fifty-two week low of $59.51 and a fifty-two week high of $79.97.

About Stericycle

Stericycle, Inc engages in the provision of waste management services. It operates through the following segments: North America and International. The North America and International segments offer the following services: Regulated Waste and Compliance Services (RWCS), Secure Information Destruction Services (SID), Communication and Related Services (CRS).

