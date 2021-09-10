Analysts Expect OP Bancorp (NASDAQ:OPBK) Will Announce Earnings of $0.43 Per Share

Analysts forecast that OP Bancorp (NASDAQ:OPBK) will announce earnings of $0.43 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for OP Bancorp’s earnings. OP Bancorp posted earnings of $0.23 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 87%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that OP Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.48 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.46 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow OP Bancorp.

OP Bancorp (NASDAQ:OPBK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.12. OP Bancorp had a net margin of 28.25% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The company had revenue of $16.81 million during the quarter.

NASDAQ:OPBK traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.96. The stock had a trading volume of 17,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,962. OP Bancorp has a 1-year low of $5.59 and a 1-year high of $12.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.72 million, a P/E ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 0.70.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. This is a positive change from OP Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 4th. OP Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.06%.

OP Bancorp Company Profile

OP Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of general commercial banking services through its subsidiary. It offers deposit, lending, online banking, cash management, e-statements, mobile banking, zelle, and wire transfer services. The firm serves the small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and residents primarily Korean and other ethnic minority communities.

