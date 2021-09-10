Analysts Expect Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $8.84 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) will post $8.84 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Northrop Grumman’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $8.79 billion and the highest is $8.90 billion. Northrop Grumman reported sales of $9.08 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Northrop Grumman will report full-year sales of $36.05 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $35.60 billion to $36.27 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $38.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $37.91 billion to $38.43 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Northrop Grumman.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The aerospace company reported $6.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.75 by $0.67. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 39.32%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NOC shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $350.00 to $475.00 in a report on Friday, June 4th. Seaport Global Securities lifted their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $398.00 to $419.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $391.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $399.10.

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $86,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Mary D. Petryszyn sold 892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.65, for a total value of $319,915.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,659,222.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,597 shares of company stock valued at $576,700 over the last three months. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 12,238 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,960,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. RE Advisers Corp boosted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 10.0% during the first quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 156,672 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $50,705,000 after buying an additional 14,300 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 2.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 126,657 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $46,031,000 after buying an additional 3,424 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Northrop Grumman by 55.9% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 328,616 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $117,935,000 after purchasing an additional 117,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Usca Ria LLC increased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 0.3% in the second quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 11,574 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,206,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. 73.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NOC stock traded down $2.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $354.10. The stock had a trading volume of 23,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 920,784. Northrop Grumman has a fifty-two week low of $282.88 and a fifty-two week high of $379.03. The firm has a market cap of $56.69 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $363.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $350.88.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. This represents a yield of 0.15%. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is currently 26.55%.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of security businesses. It creates and delivers platforms, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, strike, and logistics and modernization.

