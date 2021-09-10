Analysts Expect NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) Will Post Earnings of $0.64 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) will post earnings per share of $0.64 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for NextEra Energy Partners’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.50 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.79. NextEra Energy Partners reported earnings of $0.76 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 15.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that NextEra Energy Partners will report full-year earnings of $2.91 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $3.32. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $3.76. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for NextEra Energy Partners.

Get NextEra Energy Partners alerts:

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The solar energy provider reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($1.54). NextEra Energy Partners had a net margin of 26.18% and a return on equity of 3.22%. The business had revenue of $253.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis.

NEP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on NextEra Energy Partners from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $74.03 price target (down from $92.00) on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered NextEra Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn lowered NextEra Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.20.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners in the second quarter worth $30,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners in the second quarter worth $31,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners in the first quarter worth $29,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners in the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners in the first quarter worth $40,000. 67.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NEP traded up $1.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $80.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 610,932. The company has a fifty day moving average of $77.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.89. NextEra Energy Partners has a twelve month low of $55.13 and a twelve month high of $88.29. The company has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 5.32, a current ratio of 5.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th were paid a dividend of $0.663 per share. This is an increase from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 4th. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently -327.16%.

NextEra Energy Partners Company Profile

NextEra Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition, management, and ownership of contracted clean energy projects with long-term cash flows. It owns interests in wind and solar projects in North America, as well as natural gas infrastructure assets in Texas. The company was founded on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, FL.

Further Reading: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NextEra Energy Partners (NEP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.