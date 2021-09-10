Analysts Expect International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $116.20 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) will announce sales of $116.20 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for International Money Express’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $115.80 million to $116.60 million. International Money Express reported sales of $95.59 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that International Money Express will report full year sales of $445.50 million for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $500.55 million, with estimates ranging from $493.20 million to $507.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover International Money Express.

Several research firms have issued reports on IMXI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of International Money Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of International Money Express from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of International Money Express from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, International Money Express currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Shares of NASDAQ IMXI traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $17.89. 673,891 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 185,607. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The firm has a market cap of $690.43 million, a PE ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 0.49. International Money Express has a fifty-two week low of $13.14 and a fifty-two week high of $18.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.71.

In other International Money Express news, CEO Robert Lisy sold 72,000 shares of International Money Express stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.29, for a total transaction of $1,244,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 92,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,603,094.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 16.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMXI. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of International Money Express by 294.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Money Express in the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of International Money Express by 98,950.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 7,916 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Money Express in the 1st quarter valued at $162,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Money Express by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. 80.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Money Express Company Profile

International Money Express, Inc engages in the provision of money transmittal services. It offers online money transfer, in person wire transfer, check processing, prepaid debit card, bill payment, and telewire services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

