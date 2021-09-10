Analysts Expect Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $856.08 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) will report sales of $856.08 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Floor & Decor’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $812.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $879.87 million. Floor & Decor posted sales of $684.85 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Floor & Decor will report full-year sales of $3.36 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.26 billion to $3.41 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $4.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.84 billion to $4.31 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Floor & Decor.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.11. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 24.89%. The company had revenue of $860.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $850.09 million.

Several research firms have issued reports on FND. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Floor & Decor from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Floor & Decor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Floor & Decor from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Floor & Decor from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Floor & Decor from $133.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.53.

NYSE FND traded up $3.20 on Tuesday, reaching $127.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 758,107. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $116.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $13.45 billion, a PE ratio of 47.69, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.90. Floor & Decor has a twelve month low of $69.39 and a twelve month high of $128.50.

In other news, President Lisa Laube sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total value of $6,100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 294,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,957,792. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Norman Axelrod sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $4,025,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 179,873 shares of company stock valued at $21,236,722 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 2.2% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 373,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,693,000 after purchasing an additional 8,203 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 317.3% in the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 710,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,068,000 after purchasing an additional 540,000 shares in the last quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Floor & Decor in the second quarter valued at $24,138,000. Two Creeks Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 2.2% in the first quarter. Two Creeks Capital Management LP now owns 2,000,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,972,000 after purchasing an additional 43,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 4.8% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,246,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,476,000 after purchasing an additional 101,911 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.75% of the company’s stock.

Floor & Decor

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

