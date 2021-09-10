Analysts Expect CSI Compressco LP (NASDAQ:CCLP) Will Post Earnings of -$0.29 Per Share

Analysts expect that CSI Compressco LP (NASDAQ:CCLP) will post ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for CSI Compressco’s earnings. CSI Compressco reported earnings per share of ($0.23) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 26.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that CSI Compressco will report full year earnings of ($1.20) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.99) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow CSI Compressco.

CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.07. CSI Compressco had a negative net margin of 21.76% and a negative return on equity of 1,010.68%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of CSI Compressco by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 152,699 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 12,541 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CSI Compressco by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 92,724 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 15,687 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CSI Compressco in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Aristides Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of CSI Compressco in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of CSI Compressco in the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. Institutional investors own 17.63% of the company’s stock.

CCLP traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.30. 39,169 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 119,050. CSI Compressco has a 12-month low of $0.75 and a 12-month high of $2.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.48 and a 200 day moving average of $1.72. The firm has a market cap of $62.36 million, a P/E ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 1.80.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. CSI Compressco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -4.04%.

CSI Compressco Company Profile

CSI Compressco LP engages in the provision of compression services and equipment for natural gas and oil production, gathering, transportation, processing, and storage. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Latin America, Canada, and Other. The firm offers compression services, digitally enhanced compression, and parts and services.

